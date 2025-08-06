The Role of Morality and Ethics in Politics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As the US empire crumbles under debt and endless wars, regional self-sufficient communities may be our only hope for ethical governance. When empires fall, morality becomes survival - will we rebuild with integrity or repeat history's mistakes?
