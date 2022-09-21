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The Home Doctor- medicine for every household
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85 views • September 21, 2022

Inside this massive 304-pages physical book you will discover the DIY medical procedures and vital medical supplies you need to have on hand to take care of common health problems and emergencies at home, while waiting for an ambulance to arrive or in the next crisis when doctors and medicines may be hard to come by.

Dr. Maybell, one of the authors, is known for developing new, ingenious methods of treating her patients after Venezuela's economy collapsed and hospitals and pharmacies ran out of medicines, supplies, electricity and even running water.

The methods Maybell and other doctors in Venezuela invented and pioneered are now being studied and applied in conflict zones all over the world. Many of these inexpensive procedures do not require any medical assistance as they are specifically designed to be self-applied, so they should also help anyone cut down on medical costs while things are still OK.learn more>https://sites.google.com/view/thehomedoctorbook2/homehttps://sites.google.com/view/thehomedoctorbook2/home

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healthmedicinemedicalhealth problemsebooksthehomedoctorphysical book
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