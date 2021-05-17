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Andy's Thoughts - Video 13
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30 views • May 17, 2021
Patriots, in this video, we will hear Dr. Carrie Madej talking about the problems that women who have not taken the jab are having with the menstrual cycles when they are around people who have had the jab. This is a problem being noticed by women around the world. Dr. Carrie also talks about the nanobots that are in the Jab. Followed up by Dr. Charles Morgan discusses Psycho-Neurobiology, a fascinating subject that could have a lot of beneficial uses but if misused could be used to control people's thoughts and actions. We will also here from Dr. Roger Hodkinson issuing a warning that you can't protect people from the virus and that we need to open up countries, and he talks about the efficacy of wearing masks.
We have another video that will make you go hmmm. What is really in that jab. and we finish up with a couple of funny clips.
People it is time to throw off the blinders, the face diapers, and tune in to what is going on all around us. Educate yourself, don't blindly follow authority. Become informed and share your knowledge with others. We will win, because God has already won but we have to wake up and see through the BS that we are being fed daily the the Deep State media.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
According to 17 US Code § 107, this video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Links:
Dr. Carrie Madej on Info Wars
https://banned.video/watch?id=608c9532bc90d607217084a8
How to Operate a Human via Remote Control from 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=stAIp7NiFyk
Dr. Charles Morgan on Psycho-Neurobiology and War from 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTtIPBPSv0U&;t=0s
Something live is crawling around in the Pfizer Shot...IT'S ALIVE!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gP6xKfLdD3Me/
Any clips that I downloaded I will post on my Telegram Channel. The link is listed below.
Clay Clark says, "Don't believe me, look it up!" I have provided all of the links above that I used plus a couple that I didn't. Read the articles and decide for yourself
I need your help, please share the video far and wide.
Channel Addresses
Please Subscribe to my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts for the latest information when a video drops and share the link with your friends.
Please subscribe to my Rumble channel https://rumble.com/c/c-717743 and hit the plus button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribe to my Brighteon channel https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andyfr and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribed to my Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MX5fCXYSk31B/ and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please leave a comment below, and share any ideas for a future video that you would like to see.
We have another video that will make you go hmmm. What is really in that jab. and we finish up with a couple of funny clips.
People it is time to throw off the blinders, the face diapers, and tune in to what is going on all around us. Educate yourself, don't blindly follow authority. Become informed and share your knowledge with others. We will win, because God has already won but we have to wake up and see through the BS that we are being fed daily the the Deep State media.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
According to 17 US Code § 107, this video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Links:
Dr. Carrie Madej on Info Wars
https://banned.video/watch?id=608c9532bc90d607217084a8
How to Operate a Human via Remote Control from 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=stAIp7NiFyk
Dr. Charles Morgan on Psycho-Neurobiology and War from 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTtIPBPSv0U&;t=0s
Something live is crawling around in the Pfizer Shot...IT'S ALIVE!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gP6xKfLdD3Me/
Any clips that I downloaded I will post on my Telegram Channel. The link is listed below.
Clay Clark says, "Don't believe me, look it up!" I have provided all of the links above that I used plus a couple that I didn't. Read the articles and decide for yourself
I need your help, please share the video far and wide.
Channel Addresses
Please Subscribe to my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts for the latest information when a video drops and share the link with your friends.
Please subscribe to my Rumble channel https://rumble.com/c/c-717743 and hit the plus button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribe to my Brighteon channel https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andyfr and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribed to my Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MX5fCXYSk31B/ and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please leave a comment below, and share any ideas for a future video that you would like to see.
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