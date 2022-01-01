Masked Wigged-Out Pro-BIG PHARMA Nutjob Gets Out of His Luxury Porsche To Attack Women

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A masked, wigged, rabid pro-Big Pharma nut job got out of his Porsche to brutalize women (including punching Dr.SHIVA's fiancé multiple times) at a peaceful Truth Freedom Health® standout in Cambridge. Four Cambridge Police cruisers were called in. No arrest. He's still at-large. The "NEW NORMAL."
Full Article: https://vashiva.com/rabid-pro-big-pharma-nutjob-violently-attacks-dr-shivas-fiance-and-assaults-multiple-women-at-peaceful-truth-freedom-health-day-standout-in-massachusetts/