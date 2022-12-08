COVID-Shot soon also for Babies? Childrens Health Defense Conference in Budapest unconvers 👉 https://kla.tv/24332

Will babies as young as six months soon be treated with the so-called Corona vaccines? In Europe they are already approved for children 12 and older, and politicians and the media continue to press the issue. Children's Health Defense, one of the best-known critical voices against, held a conference in Budapest on November 8, 2022. Kla.TV was there for you.



👉 https://kla.tv/24332





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Approvals for COVID-19 vaccines by the European Commission and EMA

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/human-regulatory/overview/public-health-threats/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/covid-19-latest-updates