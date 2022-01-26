© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid 19 Roundtable - The Awareness Foundation - Top Names Discuss What Must Be Done
Follow
4
Share
Report
150 views • January 26, 2022
Fourteen of the worlds highest-profile doctors, all specialists in their own fields, come together to discuss the dangers that we all face from the Covid 19 pandemic. They discuss in detail the merits and the dangers posed by the vaccines that are being rolled out and pushed onto society.
Hear their honest opinions and learn about the censorship that they have all faced from speaking out. Discussing together in one place for the first time, learn from the experts and heed their warnings.
Presented by Katherine Macbean of The Awareness Foundation
Featuring the following specialists:
Professor Dolores Cahill
Dr Ryan Cole
Dr Richard Fleming
Dr Dmitry Kats
Dr Tess Lawrie
Dr Li-Meng Yan
Dr Robert Malone
Dr Peter McCullough
Dr Joseph Mercola
Dr Lee Merritt
Dr Sherri Tenpenny
Dr Richard Urso
Dr Sam White
Dr Vladimir Zelenko
Credit The Awareness Foundation
www.awareness.foundation
Hear their honest opinions and learn about the censorship that they have all faced from speaking out. Discussing together in one place for the first time, learn from the experts and heed their warnings.
Presented by Katherine Macbean of The Awareness Foundation
Featuring the following specialists:
Professor Dolores Cahill
Dr Ryan Cole
Dr Richard Fleming
Dr Dmitry Kats
Dr Tess Lawrie
Dr Li-Meng Yan
Dr Robert Malone
Dr Peter McCullough
Dr Joseph Mercola
Dr Lee Merritt
Dr Sherri Tenpenny
Dr Richard Urso
Dr Sam White
Dr Vladimir Zelenko
Credit The Awareness Foundation
www.awareness.foundation
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.