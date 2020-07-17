TWO WITNESSESS - THE RESTORATION (Revelation 11)

Read first: "Two Witnesses - Two Churches"The two witnesses are "THE TWO OLIVE TREES, and THE TWO CANDLESTICKS", twocandlesticks symbolize two Churches.Rev:1:20: ... and the seven CANDLESTICKS which thou sawestare the seven CHURCHES.John saw 2 dead end time Churches, one witnessed to the Jewish People andthe other witnessed to Gentiles: both completely dead.Revelation Chapter 11 discloses, there will be a Restoration:Rev 11:1And there was given me a reed like unto a rod: and the angel stood,saying, Rise, and measure the temple of God, and the altar, and themthat worship therein.2 But the court which is without the temple leave out, and measureit not; for it is given unto the Gentiles: and the holy city shallthey tread under foot forty and two months.In Chapter 11, the two dead Witnesses are restored and revived, this isan event similar to the dry bones prophecy:"Then said he unto me, PROPHESY unto the wind, PROPHESY,son of man, and say to the wind, Thus saith the Lord GOD;Come from the four winds, O breath, and breathe upon theseslain, that they may live.So I prophesied as he commanded me, and THE BREATHCAME INTO THEM, and they lived, and STOOD UP UPON THEIRFEET".Rev: 11:3: And I will give power unto my two witnesses,and they shall PROPHESY a thousand two hundred and threescoredays, clothed in sackcloth.Rev 11:11: And after three days and an half THESPIRIT OF LIFE FROM GOD ENTERED INTO THEM, ANDTHEY STOOD UPON THEIR FEET; ...They ascended in a cloud, "rapture" of the two "witnesses".These are the TWO OLIVE TREES, and THE TWO CANDLESTICKS,so the two revived Churches ascended up to heaven. Nobodymade the connection between the flight of the Woman fromthe wilderness to her place with these words of the LordJesus Christ:"In my Father's house are many mansions:if it were not so, I would have told you. I GO TO PREPAREA PLACE FOR YOU.""AND IF I GO AND PREPARE A PLACE FOR YOU,I WILL COME AGAIN, and receive you unto myself;that where I am, there ye may be also.Rv:12:6: And the woman fled into the wilderness, whereshe hath A PLACE PREPARED OF GOD, that they should feedher there a thousand two hundred and threescore days.Rv:12:14: And to the woman were given two wings of a greateagle, that she might FLY into the wilderness, into HERPLACE, where she is nourished for a time, and times, andhalf a time, from the face of the serpent.Operation Rescue the Bride from the fangs of the beasttime span is 1260 days. This is exactly the same amount oftime when Elijah was sent to the widow of Israel, "when theheaven was shut up THREE YEARS AND SIX MONTHS, when greatfamine was throughout all the land". For that reason it iswritten in Rv:11:6: "These have power to shut heaven, that itrain not in the days of their prophecy:". This spiritual feedingof the woman will be a restoration similar to the one that tookplace during the time of Elijah who restored the altar of theLord that was broken down by the false prophets. During thefamine Elijah fed the widow and the barrel of meal wasted not,neither did the cruse of oil fail. And it came to pass afterthese things, that the son of the woman fell sick; and hissickness was so sore, that there was no breath left in him.And Elijah cried unto the LORD, and said, O LORD my God,I pray thee, let this child's soul come into him again.Did you notice that the LORD heard the voice of Elijah;and the soul of the child came into him again, and herevived?Another important aspect of the prophecy of the twowitnesses, just like Moses leading the Children of Israelout of Egypt, they will force the Multimillionaire Pharaohssitting in the pews of the "Churches" to let God's People go.The two witnesses will free Christianity from captivity.Liberated from false gospels of Egypt and the devilishanointing of Babylon, the people of God will no longer work dayand night to satiate the monstrous appetite for riches of thePharaohs of lying signs and wonders. They will stop working multiplejobs to pay for the Palaces of Pharaohs and for the luxuriouslifestyle of the Kings of Babylon. And never again will theycharge their credit cards to build financial empires ofProsperity Gospel Tyrants. They will be freed of theirdemonic Spells and enslaving anointing.To confound the kings of Apostasy who are making merchandiseof God's People, in Rv 11: 6 we can read that just like Mosesliberating the Children of Israel, the witnesses have power overwaters to turn them to blood, and to smite the earth with all plagues,as often as they will.Ex:8:1: And the LORD spake unto Moses, Go unto Pharaoh, andsay unto him, Thus saith the LORD,LET MY PEOPLE GO, THAT THEY MAY SERVE ME.Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link: