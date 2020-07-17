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TWO WITNESSESS - THE RESTORATION (Revelation 11)
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30 views • July 17, 2020
Read first: "Two Witnesses - Two Churches"
https://www.brighteon.com/35e08e07-4753-4bc4-a7df-029a978ae693
The two witnesses are "THE TWO OLIVE TREES, and THE TWO CANDLESTICKS", two
candlesticks symbolize two Churches.
Rev:1:20: ... and the seven CANDLESTICKS which thou sawest
are the seven CHURCHES.
John saw 2 dead end time Churches, one witnessed to the Jewish People and
the other witnessed to Gentiles: both completely dead.
Revelation Chapter 11 discloses, there will be a Restoration:
Rev 11:1
And there was given me a reed like unto a rod: and the angel stood,
saying, Rise, and measure the temple of God, and the altar, and them
that worship therein.
2 But the court which is without the temple leave out, and measure
it not; for it is given unto the Gentiles: and the holy city shall
they tread under foot forty and two months.
In Chapter 11, the two dead Witnesses are restored and revived, this is
an event similar to the dry bones prophecy:
"Then said he unto me, PROPHESY unto the wind, PROPHESY,
son of man, and say to the wind, Thus saith the Lord GOD;
Come from the four winds, O breath, and breathe upon these
slain, that they may live.
So I prophesied as he commanded me, and THE BREATH
CAME INTO THEM, and they lived, and STOOD UP UPON THEIR
FEET".
Rev: 11:3: And I will give power unto my two witnesses,
and they shall PROPHESY a thousand two hundred and threescore
days, clothed in sackcloth.
Rev 11:11: And after three days and an half THE
SPIRIT OF LIFE FROM GOD ENTERED INTO THEM, AND
THEY STOOD UPON THEIR FEET; ...
They ascended in a cloud, "rapture" of the two "witnesses".
These are the TWO OLIVE TREES, and THE TWO CANDLESTICKS,
so the two revived Churches ascended up to heaven. Nobody
made the connection between the flight of the Woman from
the wilderness to her place with these words of the Lord
Jesus Christ:
"In my Father's house are many mansions:
if it were not so, I would have told you. I GO TO PREPARE
A PLACE FOR YOU."
"AND IF I GO AND PREPARE A PLACE FOR YOU,
I WILL COME AGAIN, and receive you unto myself;
that where I am, there ye may be also.
Rv:12:6: And the woman fled into the wilderness, where
she hath A PLACE PREPARED OF GOD, that they should feed
her there a thousand two hundred and threescore days.
Rv:12:14: And to the woman were given two wings of a great
eagle, that she might FLY into the wilderness, into HER
PLACE, where she is nourished for a time, and times, and
half a time, from the face of the serpent.
Operation Rescue the Bride from the fangs of the beast
time span is 1260 days. This is exactly the same amount of
time when Elijah was sent to the widow of Israel, "when the
heaven was shut up THREE YEARS AND SIX MONTHS, when great
famine was throughout all the land". For that reason it is
written in Rv:11:6: "These have power to shut heaven, that it
rain not in the days of their prophecy:". This spiritual feeding
of the woman will be a restoration similar to the one that took
place during the time of Elijah who restored the altar of the
Lord that was broken down by the false prophets. During the
famine Elijah fed the widow and the barrel of meal wasted not,
neither did the cruse of oil fail. And it came to pass after
these things, that the son of the woman fell sick; and his
sickness was so sore, that there was no breath left in him.
And Elijah cried unto the LORD, and said, O LORD my God,
I pray thee, let this child's soul come into him again.
Did you notice that the LORD heard the voice of Elijah;
and the soul of the child came into him again, and he
revived?
Another important aspect of the prophecy of the two
witnesses, just like Moses leading the Children of Israel
out of Egypt, they will force the Multimillionaire Pharaohs
sitting in the pews of the "Churches" to let God's People go.
The two witnesses will free Christianity from captivity.
Liberated from false gospels of Egypt and the devilish
anointing of Babylon, the people of God will no longer work day
and night to satiate the monstrous appetite for riches of the
Pharaohs of lying signs and wonders. They will stop working multiple
jobs to pay for the Palaces of Pharaohs and for the luxurious
lifestyle of the Kings of Babylon. And never again will they
charge their credit cards to build financial empires of
Prosperity Gospel Tyrants. They will be freed of their
demonic Spells and enslaving anointing.
To confound the kings of Apostasy who are making merchandise
of God's People, in Rv 11: 6 we can read that just like Moses
liberating the Children of Israel, the witnesses have power over
waters to turn them to blood, and to smite the earth with all plagues,
as often as they will.
Ex:8:1: And the LORD spake unto Moses, Go unto Pharaoh, and
say unto him, Thus saith the LORD,
LET MY PEOPLE GO, THAT THEY MAY SERVE ME.
Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
https://www.brighteon.com/35e08e07-4753-4bc4-a7df-029a978ae693
The two witnesses are "THE TWO OLIVE TREES, and THE TWO CANDLESTICKS", two
candlesticks symbolize two Churches.
Rev:1:20: ... and the seven CANDLESTICKS which thou sawest
are the seven CHURCHES.
John saw 2 dead end time Churches, one witnessed to the Jewish People and
the other witnessed to Gentiles: both completely dead.
Revelation Chapter 11 discloses, there will be a Restoration:
Rev 11:1
And there was given me a reed like unto a rod: and the angel stood,
saying, Rise, and measure the temple of God, and the altar, and them
that worship therein.
2 But the court which is without the temple leave out, and measure
it not; for it is given unto the Gentiles: and the holy city shall
they tread under foot forty and two months.
In Chapter 11, the two dead Witnesses are restored and revived, this is
an event similar to the dry bones prophecy:
"Then said he unto me, PROPHESY unto the wind, PROPHESY,
son of man, and say to the wind, Thus saith the Lord GOD;
Come from the four winds, O breath, and breathe upon these
slain, that they may live.
So I prophesied as he commanded me, and THE BREATH
CAME INTO THEM, and they lived, and STOOD UP UPON THEIR
FEET".
Rev: 11:3: And I will give power unto my two witnesses,
and they shall PROPHESY a thousand two hundred and threescore
days, clothed in sackcloth.
Rev 11:11: And after three days and an half THE
SPIRIT OF LIFE FROM GOD ENTERED INTO THEM, AND
THEY STOOD UPON THEIR FEET; ...
They ascended in a cloud, "rapture" of the two "witnesses".
These are the TWO OLIVE TREES, and THE TWO CANDLESTICKS,
so the two revived Churches ascended up to heaven. Nobody
made the connection between the flight of the Woman from
the wilderness to her place with these words of the Lord
Jesus Christ:
"In my Father's house are many mansions:
if it were not so, I would have told you. I GO TO PREPARE
A PLACE FOR YOU."
"AND IF I GO AND PREPARE A PLACE FOR YOU,
I WILL COME AGAIN, and receive you unto myself;
that where I am, there ye may be also.
Rv:12:6: And the woman fled into the wilderness, where
she hath A PLACE PREPARED OF GOD, that they should feed
her there a thousand two hundred and threescore days.
Rv:12:14: And to the woman were given two wings of a great
eagle, that she might FLY into the wilderness, into HER
PLACE, where she is nourished for a time, and times, and
half a time, from the face of the serpent.
Operation Rescue the Bride from the fangs of the beast
time span is 1260 days. This is exactly the same amount of
time when Elijah was sent to the widow of Israel, "when the
heaven was shut up THREE YEARS AND SIX MONTHS, when great
famine was throughout all the land". For that reason it is
written in Rv:11:6: "These have power to shut heaven, that it
rain not in the days of their prophecy:". This spiritual feeding
of the woman will be a restoration similar to the one that took
place during the time of Elijah who restored the altar of the
Lord that was broken down by the false prophets. During the
famine Elijah fed the widow and the barrel of meal wasted not,
neither did the cruse of oil fail. And it came to pass after
these things, that the son of the woman fell sick; and his
sickness was so sore, that there was no breath left in him.
And Elijah cried unto the LORD, and said, O LORD my God,
I pray thee, let this child's soul come into him again.
Did you notice that the LORD heard the voice of Elijah;
and the soul of the child came into him again, and he
revived?
Another important aspect of the prophecy of the two
witnesses, just like Moses leading the Children of Israel
out of Egypt, they will force the Multimillionaire Pharaohs
sitting in the pews of the "Churches" to let God's People go.
The two witnesses will free Christianity from captivity.
Liberated from false gospels of Egypt and the devilish
anointing of Babylon, the people of God will no longer work day
and night to satiate the monstrous appetite for riches of the
Pharaohs of lying signs and wonders. They will stop working multiple
jobs to pay for the Palaces of Pharaohs and for the luxurious
lifestyle of the Kings of Babylon. And never again will they
charge their credit cards to build financial empires of
Prosperity Gospel Tyrants. They will be freed of their
demonic Spells and enslaving anointing.
To confound the kings of Apostasy who are making merchandise
of God's People, in Rv 11: 6 we can read that just like Moses
liberating the Children of Israel, the witnesses have power over
waters to turn them to blood, and to smite the earth with all plagues,
as often as they will.
Ex:8:1: And the LORD spake unto Moses, Go unto Pharaoh, and
say unto him, Thus saith the LORD,
LET MY PEOPLE GO, THAT THEY MAY SERVE ME.
Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
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