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You Have a Duty
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15 views • January 08, 2021
Jared Taylor sets out the stark choice we face: You can watch our people go over the cliff or you can act to save Europe and its civilization.
First posted on YouTube on January 17, 2020. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
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First posted on YouTube on January 17, 2020. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Subscribe on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amrenaissance/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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