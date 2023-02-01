Fitting the 2 Witnesses into Daniel's 70th Week

Show notes for Daniel’s 70th Week Part 1 :https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YB3fpDa-S_pO1iIjE8tPo2-Dg1R2JJxZ/view?usp=share_link Reason for 70 Years Exile: http://lhim.org/blog/2015/10/25/did-the-babylonian-captivity-really-last-70-years/ Article on the 2 Witnesses: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i9FqO0D0Arat6nfDLX_FpNEJRFISxOmi/view?usp=sharing “The Messiah in Daniel”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s Two Witnesses video: https://youtu.be/ChvVgCDQmM8 144,000 of Israel: https://youtu.be/OoL-AiyeW7M Understanding Time in Revelation: https://youtu.be/xLJtrRRZcN4 Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing Revelation 12 Sign: https://youtu.be/2DFUw62TkdU

