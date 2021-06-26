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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1484 - Valerie Burns - Alston is sentenced
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0 view • June 26, 2021
Alston, a felon on parole with multiple prior convictions, kidnapped Valerie and raped her, before stuffing her into the trunk of her car and setting it on fire. Valerie’s body, wearing only socks, was found the next day. Valerie died from smoke inhalation.
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