AD servicemen (169th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade, Zapad Group of Forces) timely detected & shot down an AFU attack drone heading towards Russian units in Krasny Liman direction.

Two Majors on the morning of March 8, 2026

▪️ Unexpectedly for Trump, the OP against Iran has turned into a war, which not only affects the UKR front, but also a significant part of geopolitical events. Having failed to break Iran by assassinating the country's leaders, the US doomed the countries of the region to retaliatory strikes by Tehran on military bases & economically significant objects, oil industry, & digital infrastructure, which requires a colossal one-time expenditure of missiles for SAM systs like "Patriot", which are already being used more in the world than are being produced. In this regard, Kiev🇺🇦 is preparing to supply anti-aircraft drones to fight against "Shaheeds". Tehran's strikes on the region's oil industry objects, as well as the US's retaliatory strikes on Iranian factories, & problems with passing through the Strait of Hormuz have given a boost to oil & gas prices, so the situation with Russian oil refineries & oil depots (like today in our Armavir, where barrels are burning) is no longer insignificant for the global economy.

▪️ Further military actions could turn into another protracted war. The US & Israel are currently able to deploy no more than 50K people & special forces units in the reg, but an exchange of huge strikes of force is still going on.

▪️ Words by US Sect of War, who openly showed a desire to strike a opponent who is down & the dishonesty of the US position, dictated by the position of strength & nothing more. The fact that the Trump killed the leader of Iran has further pushed the world situation to the brink. It remains to hope that conclusions about what is happening with Russia's ally, Moscow, will be drawn.

▪️ Fronts of the SMO, stubborn battles continue. The "gray zone" of 20 km on both sides has made the tactic of breaking through columns of armored vehicles practically inapplicable: dozens of UAVs are hunting, reaching the enemy/designated line - an increasingly difficult task for the infantry of both sides. Border territories, the AFU are burning down houses & equipt of civilians. Bryansk sector, the use of FPVs by the AFU has sharply increased. Kursk border, drone & artill strikes are a daily occurrence. Belgorod reg, in addition to tactical drones, is under missile strikes from US MLRS "HIMARS", & our forces are successfully hunting for each installation. Sumy direction is characterized by heavy battles. Kharkov, the task of expanding the zone of control near the border is set, the Northern GoFs of the AFs of Russia is creating new points of tension for the enemy by occupying border villages. Kupyansk remains unchanged, on the S of the direction - tactical successes on the approaches to Kupyansk-Uzlovoe, the enemy can still organize counterattacks. Slavyansk, our forces are moving from Seversk, creating conditions for reaching the city from the E. Konstantinovka & the rest are being erased to dust by FABs, our assault groups are operating in the city in the SE. On the S of the Dobropillia front, the battle for Grishino is yielding its results. Dnepropetrovsk & Zaporozhye regs, the counteroffensive of the AFU is stagnating without any big results for the enemy. Zaporozhye front is without significant changes, heavy battles are going. Kherson direction has dozens of UAV strikes daily across the Dnieper, including peaceful villages.

▪️ Criminal case against former first deputy of Shoigu, Tsalikov, under article "organization of a criminal community" has become an indicator that the society's demand for justice is heard at the top but the house arrest of Tsalikov as a preventive measure caused indignation. Comrades say, Tsalikov was secretly responsible for the media coverage of the depart's work, & for a long time he organ'd info counteraction against military bloggers & volunteers. At his instigation that theses from corrupt media personalities about the "comprehensive provision of the Army" & hate towards people's collections were born.

▪️ Maritime spaces - another detention of our ship & the sabotage of a marine gas carrier, the latter is assoc with actions of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the MoD of UKR in the Mediterranean Sea. Approach of war against Russia anywhere is assoc with the actions of the owners of UKR against the military fleet of Iran in the world ocean at a considerable distance from theater of military OPs (TMO).

✨ Iran & the countries around it, terrorism & piracy against our merchant fleet indicate the spread of conflicts around the planet. Fifth year of the SMO is taking place against the backdrop of the emergence of new hot spots on the planet, & the scale of military OPs & amounts of weapons used by us, the Americans or Iranians do not allow us to call any of this an “operation”.