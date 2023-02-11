https://gettr.com/post/p28027l455d

02/07/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 80: People in almost every passing car greeted our fellow fighters who participated in the protest. They thought our goal to take down the CCP was too hard to achieve, but they firmly supported it and were proud of us.





02/07/2023 对邪恶说不 第80天：几乎每辆经过的汽车上，都有人会向参加抗议的战友表达问候。他们认为我们打倒中共的雄心壮志太难实现，但坚决支持我们，并为我们感到骄傲。



