The Swamp Goes Dark: Exposing Intel 51 and the Great Uncoupling

Kristy Allen lays out a detailed, behind-the-scenes narrative of a national and global transformation underway in early 2025. From the shutdown of the "incorporated DC" and the defunding of the UN and WEF, to the exposure of the "Intel 51" and the seizure of voting machines in Fulton County, this broadcast paints a picture of a "foreclosure" on the old globalist order.





She details legislative weapons like Senator Kennedy's "RICO Nuclear Option" bill targeting elite financiers, the dismantling of USAID as a CIA front, and the execution of "Schedule F" to purge the deep state. Framed as the dawn of an "asset-backed era," the episode claims the veil of secrecy is torn, the swamp is being unplugged, and a restored Constitutional Republic is emerging from the shadows.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.