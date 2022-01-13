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Marine Jailed and Discharged for Blasting Afghanistan Withdrawal Speaks Out
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40 views • January 13, 2022
Now that the gag order has been lifted, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller isn't holding back. He's railing against corruption in the military and demanding senior leaders take accountability for the unorganized withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan that cost lives and left thousands behind. But he's tired of just speaking out. He plans to take action by getting involved in politics and considering running for a seat in 2024. Also. hear what he has to say about mandating the experimental Covid-19 shots for military members.
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Kristi Leigh TV
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