Texas Flooding Death Toll Over 100, CEO Says Cloud Seeding May Have Triggered Floods
The Appearance
The Appearance
241 views • 2 days ago

MAILBAG SHOW * 7.8.2025


TEXAS FLOODING

1-https://justthenews.com/government/local/texas-flooding-death-toll-surpasses-100-search-operations-continue

2-https://countylocalnews.com/2025/07/08/ceo-confesses-cloud-seeding-triggered-texas-flooding-cloud-seeding-texas-weather-modification-news-flood-control-technology/


EPSTEIN FILES PROPABLY DESTROYED

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/former-cia-officer-says-deep-state-probably-destroyed/


IRAN REWARD FOR ASSASSINATION OF TRUMP RISES

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/iran-reward-assassinate-president-trump-rises-jumps-21/


PLANNED PARENTHOOD FUNDING CUT

https://gatewayhispanic.com/video/after-18-years-fighting-congress-has-just-told/


CONFIRMED: BEIJING EXPLOITS U.S. TECH

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/state-department-confirms-beijing-exploits-u-s-tech/


TRUMP MOVES TO BLOCK CHINA RE: WEAPONIZING U.S. FARMLAND

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-administration-moves-decisively-block-china-from-weaponizing-american-farmland


FREE TINA PETERS, POLITICAL PRISONER

https://joehoft.com/nine-months-ago-tina-peters-went-to-prison-and-she-is-still-there/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nine-months-ago-tina-peters-went-to-prison-and-she-is-still-there


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317

irantrumpnewschemtrailsdreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecyisraelaieventsputinukrainefloodingcommentaryquestionscurrentvisionsanswerstestimoniesaugusto perezmailbag
