Russia’s ZALA Lancet strike teams have destroyed more than 500 enemy main battle tanks during the Special Military Operation. Open-source data confirms that over 60 of these were modern NATO-made tanks — American M1 Abrams, German Leopard 2s, and British Challenger 2s.
Lancet Drones alone have knocked out more tanks than France and Germany currently field combined.
In cost-effectiveness, nothing comes close: a single Lancet costs around $35,000, while an M1A1 Abrams runs about $10 million.