Emergency Message About The Kevin J Johnston Show On Tue Dec 13 at 9PM
KevinJJohnston
Published Yesterday
URGENT: FACEBOOK BANNED US FOR 30 DAYS.


The Kevin J. Johnston Show with Pastor Artur Pawlowski is on

RUMBLE and MY WEBSITE ONLY!


Pastor Artur Pawlowski is the Leader of

The Alberta Independence Party

SHOW:

Tue. Dec 13, 2022 - 7PM #calgary Time / 9PM #toronto TIme


LIVE ON:

http://www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston

http://www.Facebook.com/derekpeter.storie

http://www.KevinJJohnston.ca

http://www.NobleSavages.me

