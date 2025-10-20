Russian warriors crawled MILES through underground pipe to bypass Ukrainian lines

Russian soldiers from the Vostok battlegroup crawled five miles (eight kilometers) through a water-filled irrigation pipe in a crouched position to carry out a strike near Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in 2023, the participants revealed.

💬 “You can’t stand upright there — plus your gear and your water, which adds weight," said Sergeant Sergei Krymov, who took part in the operation.

The soldiers moved forward on their haunches and sometimes on all fours, added Senior Lieutenant Nikolay Tokarchuk, who also made the arduous trip.

A unique mission took place in 2023, prior to the renowned Operation Tube in March 2025.

At that time, Russian forces infiltrated behind Ukrainian lines in the Kursk region’s Sudzha area by moving through a 15-km (about 9-mile) section of the massive Urengoy–Pomary–Uzhgorod gas pipeline.