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183 ๛ Der alte Seher und die Schlumpfung
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20490 views • July 19, 2021
Zusammenfassung der Überfälle und Einspielungen
http://www.j-lorber.de/proph/seher/waldviertler.htm#Infos
(alles, was in dem Link steht, könnt Ihr vergessen)
Aktuelles:
US Senat: "Millions sind an der Impfung gestorben"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FDReSD7betTZ/
UK Government: "Die Geimpften tragen und verteilen Rona"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q7G3ZTQY67Il/
Joe Imbriano
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oY5SReQ2Kqc&;t=4s
How Law works
https://www.bitchute.com/video/at348xzithxp/
Trump über Schlumpfungen
https://www.bitchute.com/video/geibUcCKTR0f/
9 Monate ...
https://i.imgur.com/JE355Bm.png
WH Sprecher: "vaccine can kill you"
https://www.rt.com/usa/529303-psaki-vaccines-kill-gaffe/
Space lies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p2OKIksRhNeb/
Der Surfer!
https://imgur.com/gallery/cJURNEZ
http://www.j-lorber.de/proph/seher/waldviertler.htm#Infos
(alles, was in dem Link steht, könnt Ihr vergessen)
Aktuelles:
US Senat: "Millions sind an der Impfung gestorben"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FDReSD7betTZ/
UK Government: "Die Geimpften tragen und verteilen Rona"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q7G3ZTQY67Il/
Joe Imbriano
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oY5SReQ2Kqc&;t=4s
How Law works
https://www.bitchute.com/video/at348xzithxp/
Trump über Schlumpfungen
https://www.bitchute.com/video/geibUcCKTR0f/
9 Monate ...
https://i.imgur.com/JE355Bm.png
WH Sprecher: "vaccine can kill you"
https://www.rt.com/usa/529303-psaki-vaccines-kill-gaffe/
Space lies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p2OKIksRhNeb/
Der Surfer!
https://imgur.com/gallery/cJURNEZ
Keywords
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