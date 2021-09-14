THE ‘MARK OF THE BEAST’ IS ARTIFICIAL SUPER-INTELLIGENCE & BRAIN-to-CLOUD INTERFACE

THE MARK OF THE BEAST IS NOT A TATTOO, MICROCHIP OR IMPLANT. IT IS THE MERGER OF ARTIFICIAL SUPER-INTELLIGENCE & VIRTUAL/AUGMENTED REALITY (BRAIN TO CLOUD INTERFACE) TO ACHIEVE GLOBAL MIND CONTROL VIA THOUSANDS OF EXASCALE SUPERCOMPUTERS & THE WEAPONIZATION OF NEUROSCIENCE



Neuroscience is no longer just a field of Medicine. It has crossed the threshold of medical science and is now a chief weapons platform used by the major intelligence agencies of the world



When the Anti-Christ finally appears he will be able to telepathically (synthetic telepathy) speak with the entire world, each nation, in their own language and dialect, at the same time



Using Neuro-Reality, via streams of electromagnetic energy, the ‘False Prophet’, pretending to be Elijah (Messianic Forerunner) reincarnated, will be able to manipulate energy, matter, space, etc., such as “call fire down from the heaven (Rev. 13:13) which Benjamin Franklin did 200 years ago by flying a kite and a key in a thunderstorm. Anti-Christ System of Remote Neural Networks will be able to monitor and manipulate thoughts, discern emotions, etc., via remote neural monitoring & manipulation



Using Neuro-Reality, Brain to Cloud Interfaces, the Anti-Christ will seek to be the Messiah of all religions of the world (Fifth Buddha, Twelfth Imam: Muslim Mahdi, Jewish and Christian Messiah, etc.)



The Mark of the ‘Beast’ (One World Order) and the Mark of Cain are synonymous with each other. The Beast in the Bible is not the AntiChrist. It is the ‘One World Order’ achieved by a confederation of ten regions (kings). The Anti-Christ is the ‘Little Horn’ that arises out of the Beast and is the personification of the Beast, but not the actual Beast



The Bible makes clear to understand the future you must study the past because everything that God is going to do He has already done. Solomon said, 'there is nothing new under the sun, for what is going to be has already been'. So, in order to understand the Mark of the Beast you must study and understand the Mark of Cain



The Mark of the Beast is not the Mark of the Antichrist although it is synonymous with the number of his name. Not his name, but the numerical value of his name in Hebrew



This is very important because you must take it back to Hebrew (Gamatra) to get the correct calculation, not English, French, etc. It is actually the Mark of the One World Order



‘BEHEADED’ in the Book of Revelation means killed by a pulse of electromagnetic low frequency waves (Mind-Hobbled), not literally chopped off



Everyone who saw Cain was able to identify him as being cursed by God. So , everyone who accepts the Mark of the Beast (One World Order) will also be easily identifiable. How? By what they say and do. By their actions (buying, selling, etc). By the verbilization or related actions of their individual Neural-Links via Remote Neural Networks tied into a vast array of Towers, Satellites and Mobile Platforms for individual electronic Brain to Brain Interfaces (BBI) remotely tied to Brain to Computer Interfaces (BCI). Neuro-Societies, Neuro-Economies, etc., where people communicate with each other and computers via their brain waves: NEURO-REALITY!



The term 'right' hand or 'forehead' as mentioned in Revelation does not mean a person is physically marked there. This is a bible metaphor for thought and action



Deuteronomy 11:18-19 explains it as thoughts and actions: "You shall therefore impress these words of mine on your heart and on your soul; and you shall bind them as a sign on your HAND, and they shall be as frontals on your FOREHEAD. "You shall teach them to your sons, talking of them when you sit in your house and when you walk along the road and when you lie down and when you rise up



Exodus 13:9 also explains it as spiritual: "And it shall serve as a sign to you on your HAND, and as a reminder on your FOREHEAD, that the law of the LORD may be in your mouth; for with a powerful hand the LORD brought you out of Egypt



Also, in Exodus 13:16 it states "So it shall serve as a sign on your HAND and as phylacteries on your FOREHEAD, for with a powerful hand the LORD brought us out of Egypt."



The RIGHT HAND in the bible refers to action as in Exodus 13:9 "...for with a powerful hand the LORD brought you out of Egypt." The RIGHT HAND is the instrument of action and power. The FOREHEAD is the instrument of thoughts and feelings. God was talking to his people in Deuteronomy 11:18 and stated 'Fix these words of mine in your hearts and minds; tie them as symbols on your HANDS and bind them on your FOREHEADS'



The Mark of the Beast will be Mind Control. That is why the book of Revelation states God shall send great delusion on those who refused to believe the truth about Jesus so that they might believe a lie and be damned, if they miss the rapture. Revelation 13:13 states: "And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe the LIE: that they all might be damned