Earths largest geoglyphs | Earth Cymatics | Earth consciousness | The Akashic Record
Published Tuesday

Earth's largest geoglyphs. Earth , the conscious, living being creates the Akashic Record with Cymatics, so do we with everything we think and do. That's why we should do and think everything with love and respect, we manifest the physical world with our consciousness and thoughts. Think about that! Like and subscribe for more.

