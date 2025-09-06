Pray for your enemies

Matthew 5: 44 "But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you;"

Matthew 6: 14-15 14 "For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses."

video clip from "THIS IS IT !! The SEASON Of JUDGEMENT Is SCREAMING ! The MASK Is COMING Off The BROOD Of VIPERS.. !" dated 8 12 2025 by Jonathan Kleck may Jesus bless you