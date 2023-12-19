Gaza War Day 73 A long war ahead (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Anti-Empire Project at:-
https://youtu.be/in-m153Avlc?si=2RwcK4ellJPpwFH7 18 Dec 2023Joined by Nora and Jon from The Brief / Electronic Intifada. We talk about the latest news on the Gaza War, about new revelations about October 7, and make some comparisons to the Vietnam War, its protracted nature, the pattern of going back and forth from negotiations to war and back.
