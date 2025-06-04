BrightLearn - Border Crisis: A Call to Action, an interview with Pete Chambers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Retired Colonel Pete Chambers, a Green Beret and border security expert, exposes the orchestrated invasion at the southern border, detailing federal sabotage, human trafficking pipelines, and grassroots solutions like "Camp 17," while warning of systemic collapse and advocating for decentralized preparedness and Texan sovereignty.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.