EP 2785-8AM LAWLESS LEFT LYNCH MOB FACES REAL RISK OF JAIL 

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Newt Gingrich: All of these people who’ve been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email because I think it’s clear these are people who just literally running over the law, pursuing innocent people, causing them to spend thousands and thousands of dollars in legal fees for no justification. And it’s basically a lynch mob and unfortunately, the Attorney General of the United States has joined that lynch mob and is totally misusing the FBI. And I think when we have a Republican Congress this is all going to come crashing down. And the wolves are going to find out that they are now sheep. And they are the ones who in fact I think are going to risk a real risk of jail.https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19889
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