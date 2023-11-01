Radio Discussion: Is There a War Between Allah & Yahweh?

More about Islam: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/islam More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel

Tom: In this segment of our program, we’re beginning our discussions of Dave Hunt’s new book Judgment Day! Islam, Israel, and the Nations, which has just rolled off the press. Dave, the title is certainly thought-provoking. Most folks wouldn’t get the impression that it’s a happy, feel-good-about-the-world-situation sort of book, so can you give us a synopsis of the book and tell us why you wrote it?





Dave: Well, Tom, we have a lot of happy, feel-good books. That is mostly what is being written out there. We try to hide our heads in the sand; we don’t want to face the problems that are in the world today. And probably the greatest challenge - the greatest danger to the entire world - is Islam. And the Bible is filled with very clear and frightening (really frightening) declarations by God of the judgment He is going to bring upon this world. Why is He going to do that? Well, that’s what we talk about, and we give you the documentation from prophecy in the Bible, from history, and from the daily news, what is happening in our world. This world is ripening for God’s judgment.





