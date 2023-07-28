InfoWars - How Trump Used Space Force to Access UFO Files with Daniel Liszt - 7-27-2023

Dark Journalist of https://darkjournalist.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the fight to access the government's files on UFOs.

Learn more here:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/are-congressional-ufo-whistleblowers-for-real-dark-journalist-and-alex-jones-report/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-on-the-off-world-alien-invasion/

Our Patriot Pride Month sale is now LIVE! Get DOUBLE Patriot Points and up to 60% OFF the hottest items during our biggest sale of the year!









