God’s Message for the One Who Feels ‘Too Much’ | You Are Not a Burden—You Are Deeply Loved
GodsMessageNow
5 followers
Premieres 11/30/25, 12:00 AM

If you’ve ever felt “too emotional,” “too sensitive,” or like your heart is simply too much for this world — this message from God is for you. You’ve carried names that were never yours: burden, unreliable, too much, unworthy. But today, God is speaking a new identity over you — chosen, cherished, deeply feeling, and held. This tender spoken word of healing and identity reveals the truth about who you really are in God’s eyes. Your emotions are not a flaw — they are a reflection of His heart. Your depth is a gift. Your needs are not a burden. And you are never, ever too much for the One who made you. Let these words wash over you and break every lie you’ve believed about yourself. You are seen. You are known. You are loved exactly as you are. 🙏 If this message resonated with you, subscribe for more spoken-word encouragement and truth-filled reminders of who God says you are. #Faith #IdentityInChrist #GodsLove

godjesusgod saysgods messagegod messagegod message for me todaygod message for yougod message todaygod message today for me
