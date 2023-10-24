Libyan Journalist says the Israeli Regime is Using Hamas just as a Pretext to Carry Out Attacks Against Palestinians in Gaza

Mustafa Fetouri says the Israeli regime is using Hamas just as a pretext to carry out attacks against Palestinians in Gaza, adding that the main issue is the Palestinian people's resistance against occupation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.