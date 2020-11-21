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International Weather Wars - 21 November 2020 - HAARP - SRM - Geo Engineering & More
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88 views • November 21, 2020
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Featuring :
Geo Engineering - Estimated cost of a stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) to end 21st C.
https://www.pknews10.com/2020/11/01/a-new-study-presents-the-estimated-direct-costs-of-a-stratospheric-aerosol-injection-sai-program-through-the-end-of-this-century-sai-would-cost-about-18-billion-yr%E2%88%921-per-degree-celsius-of/
https://www.reddit.com/r/science/comments/jm9gkq/a_new_study_presents_the_estimated_direct_costs/
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/aba7e7
research paper : https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/aba7e7/pdf
Indonesia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/asia/indonesia-plans-cloud-seeding-halt-rain-flood-death-toll-rises-43.html
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-06/27/c_139170760.htm
HAARP - Gakona, Alaska, USA
https://eurasiantimes.com/were-haiti-lebanon-now-turkey-subjected-to-a-man-made-earthquake-via-haarp-technology/
https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna55239960
https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/1022760/air-force-agreement-allows-ionospheric-research-to-continue/
https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/
https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/diagnostic-suite
Solar Radiation Management (SRM) - GENIE Project
https://www.miragenews.com/combatting-climate-change-how-to-best-use-new-technologies/
https://erc.europa.eu/news-events/magazine/erc-2020-synergy-grants-examples#GENIE
1951 - USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://brooklyneagle.com/articles/2020/11/05/november-5-on-this-day-in-1952-eisenhower-landslide-leaves-dems-reeling-2/
India - Artificial Rain by Cloud Seeding
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/letters/letters-to-the-editor/article33024065.ece
Solar Radiation Management (SRM)
https://www.apnnews.com/taking-for-granted-be-wary/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Don_Johnston
Featuring :
Geo Engineering - Estimated cost of a stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) to end 21st C.
https://www.pknews10.com/2020/11/01/a-new-study-presents-the-estimated-direct-costs-of-a-stratospheric-aerosol-injection-sai-program-through-the-end-of-this-century-sai-would-cost-about-18-billion-yr%E2%88%921-per-degree-celsius-of/
https://www.reddit.com/r/science/comments/jm9gkq/a_new_study_presents_the_estimated_direct_costs/
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/aba7e7
research paper : https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/aba7e7/pdf
Indonesia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/asia/indonesia-plans-cloud-seeding-halt-rain-flood-death-toll-rises-43.html
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-06/27/c_139170760.htm
HAARP - Gakona, Alaska, USA
https://eurasiantimes.com/were-haiti-lebanon-now-turkey-subjected-to-a-man-made-earthquake-via-haarp-technology/
https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna55239960
https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/1022760/air-force-agreement-allows-ionospheric-research-to-continue/
https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/
https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/diagnostic-suite
Solar Radiation Management (SRM) - GENIE Project
https://www.miragenews.com/combatting-climate-change-how-to-best-use-new-technologies/
https://erc.europa.eu/news-events/magazine/erc-2020-synergy-grants-examples#GENIE
1951 - USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://brooklyneagle.com/articles/2020/11/05/november-5-on-this-day-in-1952-eisenhower-landslide-leaves-dems-reeling-2/
India - Artificial Rain by Cloud Seeding
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/letters/letters-to-the-editor/article33024065.ece
Solar Radiation Management (SRM)
https://www.apnnews.com/taking-for-granted-be-wary/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Don_Johnston
Keywords
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