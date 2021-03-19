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Tanzanian President Who Believed COVID Is A Scam Dies
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170 views • March 19, 2021
The president of Tanzania dies at the healthy age of 61. He is the one who tested a papaya, motor oil, goat, sheep, and jackfruit for COVID. All tests came back positive so he told the WHO to take a hike. He did not buy into the COVID vaccines either.
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Video transcript:
Does this face look familiar?
He's the guy that when this whole scam started, he's the president of Tanzania that said Okay, You know what?
Let's go ahead.
Let's test a goat let's test a papaya... he tested a jackfruit... he test tested motor oil.
All these tests came back positive, so he just figured Okay, this is just a scam.
This guy knew it.
He knew it was a scam.
He didn't want to see his country go under.
He didn't want to have to start accepting loans from the World Bank.
And all these other morons.
Okay, so of course he follows up and says, all right, we're not going to get the jab.
Nope.
What we're gonna do is we're just gonna take down some ginger, garlic lemons, steam from herbs, natural means, and ways of killing the virus.
All right, so hey, he has his right to do so.
And if you take a look at the numbers when it comes to Tanzania for the number of deaths of COVID, you see, it's nonexistent.
So, um, I woke up this morning, found out this guy is dead.
61 years old, healthy-looking guy.
You ever watch him have you ever seen him do any speeches?
Watch him do push-ups.
Anything else.
So anyway, it is what it is, folks.
So you don't go along with it.
You end up dead, dead as a doorknob.
I mean, this is It's sad that he's dead, but it's just comical.
It's comical that all these people are going along with these vaccines.
Vaccines for what?
For what?
If you're under 70 years old, you really have nothing to worry about.
The whole fact now that there doing tests on children, I mean children.
Yeah, even children under six giving them this nasty poison.
So anyway, just remember this guy, all right?
He stood up and he's dead because of it.
Maybe natural causes.
I doubt it. I highly doubt it was because of the virus.
Visit https://ourreset.com for more information.
Video transcript:
Does this face look familiar?
He's the guy that when this whole scam started, he's the president of Tanzania that said Okay, You know what?
Let's go ahead.
Let's test a goat let's test a papaya... he tested a jackfruit... he test tested motor oil.
All these tests came back positive, so he just figured Okay, this is just a scam.
This guy knew it.
He knew it was a scam.
He didn't want to see his country go under.
He didn't want to have to start accepting loans from the World Bank.
And all these other morons.
Okay, so of course he follows up and says, all right, we're not going to get the jab.
Nope.
What we're gonna do is we're just gonna take down some ginger, garlic lemons, steam from herbs, natural means, and ways of killing the virus.
All right, so hey, he has his right to do so.
And if you take a look at the numbers when it comes to Tanzania for the number of deaths of COVID, you see, it's nonexistent.
So, um, I woke up this morning, found out this guy is dead.
61 years old, healthy-looking guy.
You ever watch him have you ever seen him do any speeches?
Watch him do push-ups.
Anything else.
So anyway, it is what it is, folks.
So you don't go along with it.
You end up dead, dead as a doorknob.
I mean, this is It's sad that he's dead, but it's just comical.
It's comical that all these people are going along with these vaccines.
Vaccines for what?
For what?
If you're under 70 years old, you really have nothing to worry about.
The whole fact now that there doing tests on children, I mean children.
Yeah, even children under six giving them this nasty poison.
So anyway, just remember this guy, all right?
He stood up and he's dead because of it.
Maybe natural causes.
I doubt it. I highly doubt it was because of the virus.
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