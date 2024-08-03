BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Obama: Forerunner to the Antichrist
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
104 views • 9 months ago

The 2012 presidential elections are over and America has re-elected Barack Obama, a Marxist/socialist who is doing his best to prepare the United States for the Antichrist régime. It was a lost generation who rejects the Bible and hates Jesus and His church that voted for Obama and the blame can be laid at the feet of the pastors who have failed to preach the full Gospel message.

Obama's election is a judgment upon our nation for the moral decay allowed by the Church. So what can we do to bring our country back to where it belongs? God is always ready to forgive those who are willing to seek Him. Revival doesn't start with a group but with one person at a time.

Are you willing to repent and seek the Lord and intercede for our nation? We have reached the point that only a revival can restore this land back to its former glory. If America continues its rebellion, we will also face more judgments from the Lord.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1368.pdf

RLJ-1368 -- NOVEMBER 11, 2012

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm

Keywords
obamaelectionpresidentend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy