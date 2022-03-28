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GOBLIN RETURNS AND SAYS ITS TIME TO BOOST THAT "WANING IMMUNITY" FROM THE ORIGINAL VACCINES/BOOSTERS
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121 views • March 28, 2022
This Fu**ing Shit Is Never Going to End People, Never. The Only Way These Cunts Are Going Away Once and for All Is When We Get Them Swinging From Ropes, I Am Fu**ing Sick of Hearing Their Constant Genocidal Bullshit. These Cunts Need to Hang.
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