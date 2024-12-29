BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Moderna Secretly Allowed China to Insert ‘Depopulation’ Drugs into COVID Jabs – Media Blackout
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9972 followers
1452 views • 4 months ago

Welcome to The People’s Voice, where we expose the lies, corruption, and collusion of the global elite. This week, major new evidence has come to light—evidence that has blown the case against the COVID cabal wide open. Their crimes, their fingerprints, and their deception are laid bare, demanding justice like never before.

From Bill Gates’ covert dealings with the CIA in the lead-up to the pandemic, to the mainstream media shamelessly selling lies for profit, to Stéphane Bancel’s damning admissions and the genetic breadcrumbs linking Moderna directly to the virus—we’re building the case for Nuremberg 2.0.

Stay tuned, because the truth is coming—and justice is on the horizon.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
chinadepopulationbill gatesccpmodernacovidmrnacovid jabsspike protein
