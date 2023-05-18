164 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith-Who Is Worthy? Adventure Bible Study Next To The Okavango River

In Episode 164 we conclude our adventures in the African bush with the study of Revelation 5 and the beautiful plan of salvation ensconced in it. There is only one that is worthy to open the Scroll and to be worshipped. He is also the creator of everything, and the birds chirping away in this serene and beautiful setting next to the Okavango River, is evidence thereof and acknowledges it. Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate

