164 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith-Who Is Worthy? Adventure Bible Study Next To The Okavango River

In Episode 164 we conclude our adventures in the African bush with the study of Revelation 5 and the beautiful plan of salvation ensconced in it. There is only one that is worthy to open the Scroll and to be worshipped. He is also the creator of everything, and the birds chirping away in this
serene and beautiful setting next to the Okavango River, is evidence thereof and acknowledges it.
Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za
Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
Donation Options
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds
Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.