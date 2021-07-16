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LAWSUIT: VAXXING MINOR CHILDREN W/O PARENTAL CONSENT
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100 views • July 16, 2021
LAWSUIT: VAXXING MINOR CHILDREN W/O PARENTAL CONSENT
The unbelievable, but true, tale of one teen coerced by medical staff to get the vaccine. And a lawsuit in DC against their new law allowing minors from age 11 to decide on their own about vaccination w/o parental consent. And, a 2 minute piece I did on parental rights 12 years ago.
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ShQrU8UnYOFp/
The unbelievable, but true, tale of one teen coerced by medical staff to get the vaccine. And a lawsuit in DC against their new law allowing minors from age 11 to decide on their own about vaccination w/o parental consent. And, a 2 minute piece I did on parental rights 12 years ago.
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ShQrU8UnYOFp/
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