Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 65:5-9, Sabbath, 20221203
12 views
channel image
First Century Gospel Church HQ
Published Yesterday |

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 

Psalm 65:5-9, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, December 3, 2022

O Father, LORD of Heaven and Earth, my Almighty, Gracious, Merciful, Glorious, Holy, and Heavenly GOD! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid on the Cross to purchase my redemption.

Righteous Father, because of Your Salvation and Providential Blessings to Your beloved Saints:

5 By awesome deeds in Righteousness You always answer us,
O ELOHIM, LORD GOD of our Salvation and JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD our PROVIDER, You, who are the hope and confidence of all the ends of the earth, and of the far-off seas;

6 Who established the mountains by Your Wisdom and Strength, being clothed with Power;

7 You who still the noise of the seas, the roaring of their waves,
and the tumult of the peoples.

8 Those living in disobedience, who dwell in the cities around the world are afraid of earthquake, thunder, lightning, flood, and other signs of Your Omnipotent and Omniscient Presence; You make the outgoings of the morning and evening rejoice.

9 You visit the earth and water it, You greatly enrich it; the river
of our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY is full of water; You provide their grain, for so You have prepared it.

Thank You, JEHOVAH RAPHA, the LORD GOD my HEALER for Your daily Providential care, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 65:5-9, personalized, NKJV).

                                              * * * *

Keywords
heavencrosssalvationwisdomearthquakeawesomepowerjehovahlightningthunderfloodwaterrepentlordhopestrengthsaintsrighteousnessredemptionwavesgrainseasprovidential

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket