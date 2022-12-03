FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 65:5-9, Sabbath, 20221203

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Psalm 65:5-9, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, December 3, 2022

O Father, LORD of Heaven and Earth, my Almighty, Gracious, Merciful, Glorious, Holy, and Heavenly GOD! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid on the Cross to purchase my redemption.

Righteous Father, because of Your Salvation and Providential Blessings to Your beloved Saints:

5 By awesome deeds in Righteousness You always answer us,

O ELOHIM, LORD GOD of our Salvation and JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD our PROVIDER, You, who are the hope and confidence of all the ends of the earth, and of the far-off seas;

6 Who established the mountains by Your Wisdom and Strength, being clothed with Power;

7 You who still the noise of the seas, the roaring of their waves,

and the tumult of the peoples.

8 Those living in disobedience, who dwell in the cities around the world are afraid of earthquake, thunder, lightning, flood, and other signs of Your Omnipotent and Omniscient Presence; You make the outgoings of the morning and evening rejoice.

9 You visit the earth and water it, You greatly enrich it; the river

of our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY is full of water; You provide their grain, for so You have prepared it.

Thank You, JEHOVAH RAPHA, the LORD GOD my HEALER for Your daily Providential care, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 65:5-9, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *