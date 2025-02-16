Alex Jones Full Show 2/16/25 SUNDAY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bombshell Broadcast: The Trump/DOGE Revolution Is Piling Up Spectacular Wins As Senator Paul Joins Elon Musk In A Call For Investigating Fort Knox's Missing Gold Republicans file articles of impeachment to remove globalist judges blocking Trump/DOGE investigation of fraud, waste and abuse within the federal government