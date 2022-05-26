Beijing’s Strict Lockdown Angers Local Residents

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
05/25/2022 Beijing is under more strict lockdowns as part of China’s zero COVID policy. Locals alleged that authorities threatened to cut off water and electricity for anyone who refuse to go. And in some areas, authorities have started going door to door, sealing the doors to people’s homes overnight. It shows what analysts called the ‘absurdity and horror of the Chinese Communist Party’s dynamic zero political campaign.’