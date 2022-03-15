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Hopscotch 1980 - Southern Accent
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20 views • March 15, 2022
Hopscotch is a 1980 American spy comedy film, produced by Edie Landau and Ely A. Landau, directed by Ronald Neame, that stars Walter Matthau, based on Garfield's 1975 novel of the same name. Garfield took the name of his book from the children’s game, “wherein a player has to retrieve ‘an elusive object' while hopping on a sidewalk from space to space. One false step or clumsy move could mean falling and landing on one’s backside.“
Released September 26, 1980.
Released September 26, 1980.
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