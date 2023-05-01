Create New Account
Tony Abbott’s tweet causes Voice inquiry organisers to backflip on decision
NewsClips
Published 21 hours ago

A tweet sent from Tony Abbott has caused the organisers of a Voice to Parliament inquiry to backflip on their decision to not allow the former prime minister to give testimony.


Mr Abbott had asked to appear before the inquiry but says he was blocked from doing so by Labor politicians.


The debate has been centred around the implications of the legal changes to the constitution, with a specific focus on giving the Voice a constitutionally enshrined power to consult with executive government and public servants.


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

