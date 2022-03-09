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The Four Horsehair Worms of the Apocalypse: How Satan's Parasites Are Driving the World to Suicide
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1255 views • March 09, 2022
Within the subject of eschatology and the final days, there's much discussion of the four horsemen of the apocalypse, but it's actually the horsehair WORM that will help you make sense of a confusing world right now.
Episode links:
https://www.wildlifetrusts.org/wildlife-explorer/marine/worms/horsehair-worm
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/news.html
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Episode links:
https://www.wildlifetrusts.org/wildlife-explorer/marine/worms/horsehair-worm
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/news.html
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
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