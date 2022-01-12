Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum ADMITS that he has them all in his pocket!

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This is simply about power and money.
These leaders are being PAID to rip their nations apart!
Huge corruption is happening and still most would turn away if presented with this unequivocal evidence.
Mirrored - Philosophers Stone