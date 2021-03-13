UK Covid travel restriction challenged, Mexico report, Katie Hopkins LIVE! 8pm on insta

The Katie's Arms LIVE! 8pm on instaAmazing talent ad-lib stand up comics don't get any better. Katie shines a light and exercises her right to freedom of travel., as we all should be doing.Katie Hopkins on her travels around Mexico, establishes just what people think of the PCR Testing for Covid. It is known to be not fit for purpose, Portugal have banned using it, the UK Government have said there a re an extraordinary high level of false positives but they are still relying on it for everyday things to steel our freedom.You still need it to travel out of the country and Katie herself in her earlier vlog said she was charged £180 and absolute rip off. At lease she found some commonsense in Mexico in her next vlog.Katie Hopkins Mexican PCR Entrepreneurs