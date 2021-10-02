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Paraguay - Diputado Jorge Antonio Britez denuncia la plandemia, la agenda 2030
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3 views • October 02, 2021
Miércoles 29/9/2021
Sesión ordinaria cámara de diputados. Paraguay
Diputado Jorge Antonio Britez denuncia la plandemia, la agenda 2030, los efectos adversos de las vacunas y el pasaporte CoVID.
Por más diputados como él!!
Sesión ordinaria cámara de diputados. Paraguay
Diputado Jorge Antonio Britez denuncia la plandemia, la agenda 2030, los efectos adversos de las vacunas y el pasaporte CoVID.
Por más diputados como él!!
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