Stella Immanuel - She Warned Millions: Cancer, Parasites, Pandemics & the Power of Jesus

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We sat down with Dr. Stella Immanuel to discuss her viral warnings about cancer, parasites, and the growing threat of future pandemics. She shares how faith in Jesus Christ, spiritual discernment, and proactive health decisions all play a critical role in navigating the times we’re living in. This powerful conversation explores the intersection of medicine, natural health, and the Gospel—and why she believes now is the time for people to prepare both physically and spiritually.