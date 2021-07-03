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The Vaccine Safety Project – Video (Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.)
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39 views • July 03, 2021
In this video, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. presents mountains of evidence that we CANNOT trust our health officials or the agencies they represent. The FDA, CDC, NIH and others no longer represent the public they are supposed to serve, but instead, primarily support, protect and shield the pharmaceutical industry. Since this is the truth of the matter, the COVID-19 vaccines (and all other prior and future vaccines) should be considered extremely dangerous until proven otherwise.
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