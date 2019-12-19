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America On The Brink: Dems Set To Impeach Trump Today - FULL SHOW - 12/18/2019
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233 views • December 19, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down the Democrats' vain vote for the impeachment of President Trump in the House. Ezra Levant, the founder of Rebel News, joins Alex in studio to give his expert political analysis, and Savanah Hernandez gives terrifying details of an assault she endured from a deranged Trump-hater.
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