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Miles Guo pointed out in a live broadcast on May 15th that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is the main manipulator behind this digital currency shock decline, and that its Bitcoin and ETH that are being manipulated, and that the CCP has conducted a perfect economic overreach war against the US, for which the US stock market has evaporated $7 trillion and the whole world has lost over $10 trillion.