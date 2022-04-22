Ukraine Millionaire Calls Ukraine Military To Bomb His Own House Which Is Occupied by Russian

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
04/19/2022 After watching his house has been occupied by Russians through webcam, Ukraine millionaire Andriy Stavnitser calls Ukraine military to bomb his own house. Regardless of how much effort he spent on this newly built house, Andriy doesn’t feel hard because he could help a little for his country to repel the Russian invaders.